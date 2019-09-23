UAW-GM strike: Following updates on day 8

DETROIT - The United Autoworkers (UAW) union's strike against General Motors is in its second week.

Monday is day eight of the strike since union leaders decided to initiate a national strike Sunday, Sept. 15, against the automaker. By the next day, nearly 50,000 union members had stopped reporting to work.

Things seem to be moving forward on negotiations between General Motors and the UAW. Sources tell Local 4 "good progress" was made Saturday between the union and GM.

Sunday was called a "Day of Solidarity," an event where all union members were encouraged to walk the picket line. Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, protested with workers at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, expressing solidarity with them.

Similar Solidarity Sunday protests were held around the country in support of GM workers and members of the United Auto Workers.

Union demands

The UAW said workers are striking to secure:

Fair wages

Affordable healthcare

Their share of profits

Job security

A defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."

Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. Negotiations between the two parties have been underway all week, but it's unclear when a new deal could be reached and when the strike will end.

Meanwhile, about 1,200 Canadian auto workers have been laid off due to parts shortages.

