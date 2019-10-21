UAW members vote on tentative deal with GM

DETROIT - It's a crucial week for the United Auto Workers and General Motors as union members begin to vote on whether to adopt a tentative agreement.

Meetings were held at union halls so members would know specifics of the agreement. Opinions on the agreement seem split.

The national strike officially started at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 15. Nearly 50,000 workers at GM plants across the country are on strike for fair wages, affordable health care, a greater share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent employment for temporary workers.

The agreement includes wage increases and bonuses, keeps the Detroit-Hamtramck plant open, but leaves the Lordstown, Ohio plant closed. Some workers believe temp workers are getting gouged on the deal.

"I don't see how temps are gonna get hired in," James Majeska said. "I don't see what the strike was for, because the contract is a little bit worse than the last one we got."

Not all workers see it that way. Michael Ferguson thinks the deal is the best the union can do at this time.

"The plant closings nobody likes, but considering all the factors and the climate we're in, I don't think we're going to do any better."

Union members will vote on the deal throughout the week. All ballots are expected to be turned in by Friday.

To view a summary of the tentative agreement, visit the UAW's official website here.

