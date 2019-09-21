UAW strike against GM to continue through weekend, solidarity protest taking place Sunday

DETROIT - The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors will continue through the weekend as talks ended Friday without a deal.

Elizabeth Warren, presidential hopeful and Democratic U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, plans to make a stop in Metro Detroit Sunday to show support for the striking workers who are expected to hold a solidarity rally the same day.

Meanwhile, another UAW official was charged Sunday in an ongoing federal corruption case.

Jeff Pietrzyk was a former aide to UAW vice president Joe Ashton. Pietrzyk is accused of money laundering and wire fraud.

He is the 11th current and former UAW official to face corruption charges.

Leaders of the United Autoworkers (UAW) union decided to initiate a strike Sunday against General Motors as contract negotiations went beyond a weekend deadline.

Workers started walking off the job over the weekend and by Monday morning about 50,000 union members were not reporting to their plants and manufacturing facilities.

Negotiations have been ongoing each day this week. On Tuesday, GM announced it would move striking UAW workers to COBRA healthcare coverage.

Sources said there was some progress between the two sides in negotiations on Wednesday. Negotiations continued Friday with no end to the strike in sight.

Overall, union workers have shut down 33 manufacturing plants in nine states and 22 parts distribution warehouses. Negotiations between the two parties have been underway all week, but it's unclear when a new deal could be reached and when the strike will end.

Meanwhile, about 1,200 Canadian auto workers have been laid off due to parts shortages.

The UAW said workers are striking to secure fair wages, affordable healthcare, their share of profits, job security and a defined path to permanent seniority for temp workers.

GM said it presented "a strong offer that improves wages, benefits and grows U.S. jobs in substantive ways."

