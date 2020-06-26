Macomb boy’s wish for camper granted through Make-A-Wish Foundation

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Friday was a very big day for Christopher Lutzenkirchen, and it was easy to tell by how excited he was.

The 7-year-old boy from Macomb came to Mt. Clemens with his family for a big surprise. It was a welcomed reprieve for a boy with cerebral palsy and epilepsy. His seizures send him to the hospital a lot.

“Sometimes if he does have a seizure, it takes a while for him to come back,” said Chris Lutzenkirchen, Christopher’s dad.

In fact, the family can’t travel more than 40 minutes away from medical help. That’s limiting enough, then there are the added difficulties of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It wouldn’t be safe for Christopher to be around a lot of people.

Enter the idea of an RV.

“That was the first thing that came out of his mouth was that,” his father said.

That became Christopher’s Make A Wish request.

“When they call us, we look in our inventory throughout our company, then work with Make-A-Wish to make it happen,” said Brandon Chambers, sales manager of General RV Mt. Clemens.

General RV had the perfect popup camper for Christopher. Friday was the big reveal. It can sleep six comfortably and it can be towed easily.

“We asked him what his favorite part of the RV was, and he said the furniture,” Chambers said with a laugh.

It was clearly a hit with every single member of the family. It gives them a chance to travel safely this summer. It’s also an opportunity for a boy who’s been through so much to just be a kid.

“I got my camper,” Christopher said. “I like the bon fire, and we can roast marshmallows.”

The family plans to use the new camper right away: this weekend.

Make-A-Wish has had to postpone large gathering wishes as well as travel wishes. The foundation is also way down in terms of fundraising. It does have a fundraising opportunity coming up, and you can help make wishes like Christopher’s come true.

