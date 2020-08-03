Ypsilanti bakery works to help nearby small businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

YPSILANTI, Mich. – A bakery in Ypsilanti is going above and beyond to help the community during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Bird Dog Baking is working with others to help spur small business in the area.
Jennifer Haglund and Mark Bogard are part of the small business with big plans. They’re part of a collaboration that brings together Metro Detroit farmers, distributors and bakers.
The group donates some of the bread to emergency food programs. They hope paying customers will see that everybody wins in this scenario.
Haglund said right now, everybody is looking for healthy food alternatives.
