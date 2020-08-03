Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Aug. 3, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 82,782 as of Sunday, including 6,206 deaths, state officials report.

Sunday’s update includes 426 new cases and no additional deaths.

On Saturday the state reported 60,022 recoveries. Just last weekend the state reported a total of 57,502 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 18,000 as of Friday. Michigan’s 7-day average moving average for daily cases was 726 on Friday, the highest since early May.

The state reported a total of 82,356 coronavirus cases Saturday and 6,206 deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with an average of more than 25,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

