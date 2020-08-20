Detroit Dough continues to grow despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Detroit Dough, a Black-owned business, is continuing to grow and give back to the community despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Inspired by a New York-based edible cookie dough company, Detroit Dough came to the city when owner Autumn Kyles decided Detroit needed something similar.

“As a Black woman, I knew that I wanted to impact my community in a way that not only was through desserts that everyone loves, but through giving back to our community, as well,” Kyles said.

She opened the edible cookie dough company, which serves five different flavors without the eggs and raw flour, making it safe to eat.

“We have five flavors -- chocolate chip, brownie, sugar, peanut butter and no chip, which is chocolate chip without the chocolate chips,” Kyles said. “It’s one of my favorites.”

Through Detroit Dough, Kyle has been able to fulfill her dream of giving back.

“We do donate 5% of all of our revenue back to our neighborhood, which is here, through our partnership called Northwest Goldberg Cares,” Kyles said. “That makes a difference.”

Detroit Dough can be found in entertainment venues such as the Big House and Little Caesar’s Arena. It’s the perfect snack for a spectator, but unfortunately, with no fans at sporting events right now, the pandemic has been a challenge for the business.

“We’re still staying strong, and what we’re doing right now is distributing our cookie dough through pre-orders,” Kyles said.

She said she’s using the down time to focus on expanding her business so that when Detroit Dough can reopen in arenas and movie theaters, it will be stronger and have a larger presence.

“We would love to continue to grow our impact, not only here in Detroit, but also in Michigan, in the Midwest,” Kyles said. “We’d love to be in every movie theater across the Midwest. We would love to be in every stadium. So we’re continuing to grow our network, even during this pandemic.”