McDonalds, Detroit Praise Network seek city’s next Gospel singing star

DETROIT – McDonald’s and The Detroit Praise Network are looking for the Motor City’s next young Gospel star!

Young gospel singers between the ages of 10-17 are invited to submit a YouTube video link featuring them singing their favorite gospel song acapella or with music. Submissions are being accepted now thru September 25, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 28, listeners will be invited to visit Detroitpraisenetwork.com and vote for their favorite Gospel singer. The individual with the most votes will win the $1,000 grand prize and the opportunity to do an on-air interview with station Program Director and Midday On-Air Personality Randi Myles.

“I feel like we have so much incredible talent in Detroit,” said Myles. “We want to spotlight talented young gospel singers with this once in a lifetime singing contest.”

The promotion is sponsored by McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Virtual Tour Broadcast. The Detroit event, which will take place on Sunday October 4, 2020, was created to empower the community and raise money for local Ronald McDonald House charities. For additional details, please visit www.detroitpraisenetwork.com .