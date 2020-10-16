55ºF

Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosting Friday fundraiser

#BeingApartTogether fundraiser to celebrate riverfront parks

Jackson Vidaurri

The Detroit Riverfront
The Detroit Riverfront (WDIV)

DETROIT – The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting a new physically-distant but socially-connected fundraiser, #BeingApartTogether, on Friday (Oct. 16).

The fundraiser is a celebration of the role Detroit Riverfront parks play in the community.

As part of the fundraiser, there will be a free virtual broadcast of musical performances by local artists along the riverfront. It will be available for the community to enjoy on the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s Facebook page.

Supporters of the fundraiser will receive a package curated in partnership with Detroit’s own City Bird, which is filled with limited-edition riverfront items, locally-sourced gifts and unique activities.

