Former Detroit City Council President Saunteel Jenkins shares her breast cancer battle

DETROIT – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Local 4′s thoughts are with Saunteel Jenkins, the CEO of the Heat and Warmth Fund and former Detroit City Council president.

Jenkins has spent most of her career in the public eye, serving the community and helping people in need. She’ll be the first to admit she often puts the needs of others before her own.

Now, in the middle of a fight for her life, it’s no surprise that her focus is to share her battle in hopes of helping others.

You can watch Rhonda Walker’s full conversation with Jenkins in the video posted above.