CLARKSTON, Mich. – With 39 days until Christmas, there is a way to bring holiday cheer at a safe, social distance.

The Magic of Lights drive-show is now lighting up the DTE Energy Music Theatre parking lot.

The show opened over the weekend and will be open every night through Jan. 2.

For more information, visit www.magicoflights.com/events/clarkston.

