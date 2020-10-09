'Magical’ drive-thru holiday light show coming to Southeast Michigan

A “magical” holiday light show is coming to Southeast Michigan this year -- and you don’t need to get out of your car to enjoy it.

The “Magic of Lights” is a spectacular 1.5 mile drive-through holiday lights display featuring various holiday themed light displays using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

The show is available in select cities, including in Clarkston this year at DTE Energy Music Theatre. The show runs from Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

Hours: 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday- Saturday

Admission: Passes on sale now, www.magicoflights.com/events/clarkston

PASSES: A limited number of Holiday Spirit passes are available at $15 per pass, the lowest prices all season long. The Holiday Spirit offer is valid Friday, November 13 – Wednesday, November 25. Advance weekday passes (Monday -Thursday non-holiday only) are $20 and advance any-day passes (any day of the week including weekends and holidays) are $25 (applicable service fees apply). Admission is also available at the gate for $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends and holidays. Special bus and limo pricing are also available. Please note, each vehicle requires only one pass to be used one time. Passes are on sale now at www.magicoflights.com/events/clarkston