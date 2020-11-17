Elves go digital this year for USPS’s ‘Operation Santa’

Elves are going digital this year for the U.S. Postal Service’s annual “Operation Santa.”

The 108-year-old program fulfills wish lists for families and children in need, but due to COVID-19, it has been forced to go virtual this Christmas.

For the first time, gift givers can adopt families online.

USPS officials said the new system will allow them to reach more children across the country.

Children can address their letters and lists to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888

Helpful “elves” fulfilling the wish list can pick up a letter from any city in the nation. The gifts are tax deductible.

Click here to visit the Operation Santa page.