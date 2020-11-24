Annual Thanksgiving All-Star Giveback event held in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – The All-Star Giveback event took place Thursday at River Rouge High School.

The annual event helps those who are in need and aims to eliminate holiday worries for many families.

To practice safe social distancing, the event was done in a drive-thru style in the school parking lot.

An estimated 2,000 turkeys will be given out.

“What you see is people coming together, saying ‘We care about other people. We care,’” said event organizer Terrance Wheeler. “That’s what people need. They need care. They need help. They need love. This is nothing but a distribution of love.’

Rapper Big Sean and actor Hill Harper were supposed to be in attendance -- like last year -- but due to COVID-19, they decided to not attend, but they did give a large donation to help out with food boxes and turkeys.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a video Tuesday asking residents to follow COVID-19 safety rules over Thanksgiving weekend.

Whitmer is asking Michiganders to wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings over the holiday.

