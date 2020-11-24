Quiz: Test your Parade knowledge!

Everyone loves a parade! And this year “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” will be a televised and online-only event. So, dust up on your Parade facts and prove to your family and friends that you are the ultimate fan! Take this quiz and see if you truly know what makes The Parade Company and Detroit’s “America’s Thanksgiving Parade” so special.

Tune in Thanksgiving morning for a chance to win a $3,000 Gardner-White gift card and a 65″ TV!

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” can only be seen on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com (you can watch online from anywhere in the world!).

Themed We Are One Together, this year’s parade will honor frontline workers and heroes of the COVID-19 crisis.

Morning coverage begins at 6 a.m. on WDIV-Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com with a special edition of Local 4 News Today hosted by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy and Brandon Roux.

Then, at 8 a.m., Jason Carr and Tati Amare host “America’s Thanksgiving Parade Preview with Live in the D.”

“America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner-White” starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. reaching more than 185 major cities across the country (check local TV listings).

For information, visit theparade.org.

