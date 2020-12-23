Dearborn nonprofit distributes 1,250 COVID-19 care packages to local families

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn-based nonprofit held a drive-thru event this week to distribute 1,250 COVID-19 care packages to families.

ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the U.S., partnered with The Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities to distribute 1,250 care packages filled with $100 worth of protective and hygienic essentials that will help families stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as children’s educational games and activities.

Volunteers from the UAW Local 600 helped pass out packages at ACCESS headquarters on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Earlier this year, ACCESS held its annual back-to-school health fair with a drive thru event, providing more than 2,000 students with safely packaged meals, backpacks, school supplies, sporting goods, oral hygiene kits, scheduled physicals and immunizations, surprise giveaways and more, all at no cost to attending families.

ACCESS has also been hosting free COVID-19 testing sites during the pandemic.