Live stream: Sunday Mass from Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit

Streaming starts at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11

Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament

DETROIT – The Archdiocese of Detroit will broadcast Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

The faithful can watch and participate in real time below.

The mass begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Watch live below

