‘Rock the Block’: Habitat for Humanity volunteers help improve houses in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Habitat for Humanity organization does much more for the community than just create new homes.

In Pontiac on Thursday, already existing homes received much-needed attention with help from dozens of volunteers.

Renee Shorter has been a homeowner for 14 years, and like many homeowners, her house has needed of repairs. It can get expensive, so she’s having the work done for free with Habitat for Humanity.

“I’ve had my gutters cleaned. I’ve had my porch stained and polished. So, this today, I’ll be getting my driveway sealant. One part of the pavement is kind of sunken in so I’m gonna get that repaired,” she said.

Tim Ruggles is the head of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County.

“We bring together approximately 50 volunteers and we work on a number of homes right in this neighborhood,” Ruggles said.

He said building and repairing homes in the county is what the organization is all about.

“On Renee’s house, we’re doing light exterior repairs. I think we’re doing some concrete work there. It’s really about doing work on the exterior to help kind of raise that dignity of homeownership,” Ruggles said.

The event, called “Rock the Block” tackled several houses in the area on Thursday. It’s one of four events planned for this year.

