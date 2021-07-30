Community comes together to help Detroit business owner after burglary, vandalism

DETROIT – When community members heard about the burglary of Amor Natural Way Hair Salon, they stepped into help the salon owner.

Original Story: Salon ransacked in burglary on Detroit’s west side

They’re hoping the incident will be a turning point for their neighborhood.

“A couple of weeks ago, Amor Natural Way -- my hair salon -- was vandalized and broken into,” said Amor Leak. “Everything was taken of value and then it was trashed and ransacked.”

She had just opened the salon in April. On July 13, the salon was extensively damaged. Leak had nearly everything she worked for destroyed.

“I was disappointed. I was definitely disappointed but I instantly shifted my mind to being in gratitude that it could be worse,” Leak said.

Ad

Thanks to donations from the community and local business owners, her business is back open. The incident led to the creation of a new group: The Grand River Oakman Jeffries Business Association.

“There are people every day over here doing business, trying to make a living and we just think it’s time for us to make this area look better and let people know that we’re open for business and do what we can to improve their opportunity,” said Rev. Horace Sheffield. “Bring Grand back to Grand River.”

The organization is working with a number of businesses along Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Leak said she’s forever grateful for the help she’s received to reopen.

“My spirit is completely full,” Leak said. “That feeling that I felt that something would work out for the greater good and that it could be worse it has now come to fruition.”

Ad

Amor Natural Way Hair Salon will celebrate its grand opening Aug. 8.

More: Community news