DETROIT – If you love live music, this is the weekend for you! Tons of shows all throughout Detroit.

7 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Art & Apples Festival (Rochester) Friday-Sunday: This delicious festival has been happening on the weekend after Labor Day for over 50 years. Rochester Municipal Park is transformed into a fine art festival with over 200 vendors, live music, food trucks and activity stations. More info here.

Night of Knockouts XVIII (Sound Board at MotorCity), Friday 7pm: It’s Friday fight night with an exciting evening of boxing featuring local fighters. Ticket info here.

Sad Summer Fest (Crofoot Festival Grounds) Saturday 2:30pm: Get your punk on with All Time Low. They’re bringing along their friends The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine and more! Tickets and more info here.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Fox Theatre) Saturday 8pm: Oh what a night! It’s your chance to catch the legendary Jersey boys belt out their greatest hits. Get tickets here.

Blue (Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre), Saturday and Sunday 7pm: The Michigan Opera Theatre is back with an open-air production of Blue, a powerful opera about family in today’s political climate. More info and tickets here.

Lions vs. 48ers (Ford Field), Sunday 1pm: Our Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers in their first official home game of the season. Grab tickets here.

Alanis Morisette (DTE Energy Theatre), Sunday 7pm: In honor of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill turning 25, Alanis Morisette is hitting the road with special guest Garbage. Relive her classics like “Ironic” and “You Oughta Know,” as well as new hits. Ticket info here.