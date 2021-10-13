Partly Cloudy icon
Women tour Metro Detroit landmarks to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Megan Woods, Reporter

DETROIT – A group of women are lighting up Metro Detroit to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Local 4′s Megan Woods met up with these women before they taken an important road trip.

The women are taking a bus ride through Downtown Detroit and downriver to see different landmarks participate in Light Up MBC.

Click here to donate and learn more about this trip.

Here is a list of the Metro Detroit landmarks they’re visiting:

  • Detroit -- Ford Field
  • Detroit -- General Motors Renaissance Center
  • Detroit -- Penobscot Building
  • Detroit -- Bedrock Properties
    • US District Court
    • The Press/321
    • Bedrock Headquarters
    • Ally Building
    • Fifth Third Bank
    • Z Deck
    • David Stott Building
  • Detroit -- DTE Energy
  • Allen Park -- Uniroyal Tire
  • Allen Park -- Park City Hall
  • Allen Park -- Allen Park Police Station
  • Southgate -- City Hall
  • Southgate -- City of Southgate Veteran’s Memorial Library
  • Southgate -- Pedestrian Walkway
  • Grand Rapids -- McKay Tower

About the Author:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

