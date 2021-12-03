Live stream: Vigil for victims of Oxford High School shooting

The community is coming together Friday night for a vigil to honor the victims of this week’s Oxford High School shooting.

Four students -- Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 -- were killed in the shooting, and seven others -- six students and one teacher -- were injured.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it live in the stream posted above.

Church bells will ring for the first four minutes of the vigil, with each minute representing a victim who was lost, organizers said.