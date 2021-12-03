37º

Live stream: Vigil for victims of Oxford High School shooting

Community honors Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The community is coming together Friday night for a vigil to honor the victims of this week’s Oxford High School shooting.

Four students -- Hana St. Juliana, 14, Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 -- were killed in the shooting, and seven others -- six students and one teacher -- were injured.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. You can watch it live in the stream posted above.

Church bells will ring for the first four minutes of the vigil, with each minute representing a victim who was lost, organizers said.

