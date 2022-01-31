Kimberly Gill goes one-on-one with Rep. Jewell Jones

Just six years ago Rep. Jewell Jones made headlines for becoming the youngest black state lawmaker in the nation at 21-years-old.

“I want to be somewhere where we can make a real positive impact,” Jones said in 2016.

Now at 26, he’s making headlines for other reasons.

What happened to State Rep. Jewell Jones? His incredible rise is now a fall from grace.

He is facing multiple charges including resisting and obstructing a police officer and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, among other charges stemming from a motor vehicle accident along I-96 in Livingston County.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with my reputation,” Jones told Local 4′s Kimberly Gill.

