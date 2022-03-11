33º

Community

Share a photo, story of a special mother in your life for Working Moms Day

Working Moms Day is Saturday, March 12

ClickOnDetroit Staff

Tags: Mom, Working Mom, Working Moms Day, Mothers, Family, Photo, Submission, Recognition, Metro Detroit, Community
Photo by Alexander Dummer on Unsplash (Unsplash)

Hard working mothers make the world go round, and they deserve recognition on more days than just Mother’s Day.

That’s why we want to hear from you: This Saturday is Working Moms Day, and we want you to share with us a tribute to a special mother in your life who works hard each day, regardless if their work is inside or outside of the home. Every mom is a working mom.

Submit a photo below of a special mom in your life, and share with us what makes them so great. We’ll feature them here on ClickOnDetroit, and possibly even on Local 4 News!

Related: 8 Michigan women who changed history for the better

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.