Super Jess 5K returns to raise money for Plymouth-Canton families going through medical crises

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Super Jess 5K race is returning to its in-person format to raise money for Plymouth-Canton families going through medical crises.

SJ5K was held virtually the last two years due to the COVID pandemic, but the event will be in-person this year at 8 a.m. May 1 at the Canton High School varsity football field.

The race raises money for families in the Plymouth-Canton community who are dealing with medical emergencies. It was created in 2011 as a way to support Jesse “Super Jess” Lindlbauer, who suffered a brain injury.

The community raised money for Jesse, and ever since, the race has continued in his name. The event has supported 50 families and raised more than $1 million overall.

A group of high school students at the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park takes the lead and connects with families, promotes the race and coordinates logistics. They’re backed by an adult board of directors.

The money raised in 2022 will go to five recipients and their families: Lane Kleinglass, Dale Palmer, Natalie Tanana, Marty Kraft and Clarence Davis.

Click here to register for, sponsor or donate to the race.