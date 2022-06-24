73º

Swimsuit Mistakes

How the swimsuit you choose can keep your children safe in the pool or lake

Zachary Urbin, Creative Services

Katlyn Holtvluwer, Creative Services

Our Kimberly Gill has an eye-opening report on a layer of protection you may not have considered when your children are going for a swim.

Swimming lessons and adult supervision are critical to children’s safety in the water, but Kimberly will show you how something as simple as the swimsuit you choose for your kids might actually make it HARDER for lifeguards to see. Your choice can make a difference, and not just for little kids.

We’re putting it to the test so you can see for yourself -- Monday after the Ford Fireworks on Local 4 News.

Take our Quiz on Swimming Safety:

