Where and how to donate to local food banks in Southeast Michigan

During the holidays many of us are inspired to give. And many in our area struggle to put food on the table.

Right now, and all year long, let’s work together to end hunger. It can do more than just make your season bright, it can change a life.

Here are some food banks and organizations to donate to this holiday season in Southeast Michigan:

Forgotten Harvest delivers 144,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities, five days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge.

Gleaners provides food to more than 600 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters, and other agencies across the region, and supplements efforts of those partners by offering direct service drive-up grocery and food box distributions. In its fiscal year 2021, Gleaners distributed a record-breaking 71.4 million pounds of food to neighbors in need.

In partnership with federal and state agencies, Focus: HOPE provide over 42,000 seniors with monthly food packages to help meet basic needs. They also provide opportunities to obtain health screenings, income support, tax preparation and utility assistance.

Founded in 1929, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen serves Metro Detroit by providing food, clothing, and human development programs to the people of our community.