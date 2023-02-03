Investigator Karen Drew reveals where kids hide drugs in plain sight

You can also watch Secret Stash at 5:45 p.m. streaming on Local 4+.

If you’re a parent probably one time or another you’re going to worry or wonder about your kids being exposed to drugs.

That had us talking about how much parents DON’T KNOW and how much teens DO KNOW about hiding things.

So that brought us into a kid’s bedroom where Karen Drew puts one local mom to the test.

Would you even think that a deodorant stick, a sharpie, or even chapstick, could actually be a secret container?

What this local mom found out was really eye opening. She told us, “It’s crazy where your mind has to go to find this stuff.”

We’ll show you what could be going on inside your own home that you might not even be aware of.

You won’t want to miss “Secret Stash,” a special investigative report Monday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.