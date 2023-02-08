Looking for a big DIY project? What about renovating a school bus from Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – If you are looking to live your renovated school bus traveling dream, don’t look any further.

On TikTok, people are renovating not just utility vans but also school buses and traveling across the states in them. Some of the popular Tiktok school bus renovation influencers are Nautical Nomads, Bo Hawkes and Erixa Bus Skoolie.

These people not only renovate the buses to be luxurious apartments on wheels but they live, work remotely and travel to national parks and other sites across the nation in them.

So, if you are inspired by this trend... good news! Dearborn Public Schools is auctioning seven school buses that could be your next DIY project.

The school buses have no more than 130,000 miles on them and are all between 2007 - 2009 Blue Bird models. They all run on diesel, and the bidding starts at $0.00.

The auction for the surplus items, including these school buses, ends on Feb. 15.

