From movie nights to drag brunches: Here are a few Metro Detroit Pride Month events to check out

From drag brunches to movie nights, Pride Month is in full swing here in Metro Detroit.
It is reported that an estimated 373,000 Michiganders identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+). Michiganders who identify with the LGBTQ+ community or are allies can celebrate the national month in inclusive and safe spaces all month long.
The following list below provides information and locations of pride month events for those who wish to celebrate:
- June 4
- Pronto! Diner in Royal Oak offers entertainment from Metro Detroit performers, specialty cocktails, and more.
- Starting at noon, the event is free, with VIP seating available for purchase.
- June 7
- To kick off a summer of free movies at Campus Martius Park, “Love, Simon” will be available for viewing on June 7 at 7 p.m. The film tells the story of the titular character coming to terms with his sexual orientation and how he deals with keeping that secret from his family and friends.
- Viewers are encouraged to donate to The Ruth Ellis Center to support LGBTQ+ youth.
- June 9
- From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Room Project in Detroit, youth and adult poets will have the chance to take the stage and perform poetry pieces hosted by and including a performance from the 2023 Youth Advisory Board.
- This event is free to the public.
- June 10-11
- This two-day event expects to draw over 50,000 attendees and is the largest of its kind in Michigan.
- On Saturday, the festival runs from 1-9 p.m., and the following day the parade begins at noon, with the festival from 12:30-7 p.m.
- June 17
- Premier Tattoo in Westland is offering a flash sale on piercings and tattoos in honor of pride month from 12-10 p.m.
- There will also be an opportunity to meet Deja D. Dellataro of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame from 1-3 p.m. and more pride-themed activities.
- June 24
- This event starts at 1 p.m. for a 3-act Drag Show performance open to those ages 16 and up.
- Donations for the ACLU Drag Defense Fund will also be accepted.
- Tickets are available until June 10.
- June 24
- After brunch, join members of the LGBTQ+ community in a casual 10-12 mile bike ride by Trek Bicycle Detroit Midtown starting at 6:30 p.m.
