From movie nights to drag brunches: Here are a few Metro Detroit Pride Month events to check out

From drag brunches to movie nights, Pride Month is in full swing here in Metro Detroit.

It is reported that an estimated 373,000 Michiganders identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+). Michiganders who identify with the LGBTQ+ community or are allies can celebrate the national month in inclusive and safe spaces all month long.

The following list below provides information and locations of pride month events for those who wish to celebrate:

---> Everything you need to know about Motor City Pride 2023 🏳️‍🌈

