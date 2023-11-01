Ambassador Bridge to donate Detroit properties under plaza expansion pact with community

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 30: Car traffic crosses the U.S.-Canada border along the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario as viewed from the roof of the abandoned Michigan Central Station building with the Basilica of Ste. Anne de Detroit church in the foreground on June 30, 2003 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The owners of the Ambassador Bridge that’s situated between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario have reached an agreement with community leaders in Detroit regarding their plans to expand the bridge’s plaza.

The bridge owner’s efforts to expand the Ambassador Bridge plaza has been a source of concern, particularly for residents in the Hubbard Richard neighborhood of Southwest Detroit, where nearly 2,000 people live.

“For a long time, they have sought to close city streets, to buy up houses, and they sit vacant,” said Sam Butler, president of the Hubbard Richard Resident Association.

This week, the company reached an agreement with the community that will allow it to expand the bridge’s plaza while also benefitting the neighborhood and the city of Detroit.

Under the agreement, the Ambassador Bridge will be donating 10 of the properties it owns in and around the area to the Hubbard Richard neighborhood. It will give property to the city of Detroit that would benefit the Roberto Clemente Recreation Center.

Demolition of the old Greyhound building on West Fort Street is also part of the plan, in which a large portion of that property will be donated to the Hubbard Richard neighborhood for non-industrial development.

Bridge owners will also make improvements along 16th Street to help with traffic to the neighborhood, among other things.

“With some of the property that we get, we’re very interested in if we can plant more trees; Can we revitalize them into affordable housing?” Butler said.

The Hubbard Richard Resident Association is agreeing to allow the bride to expand its plaza in certain areas under the new community agreement. However, the association will reportedly have input on design features like lighting, buffers, and sidewalks.

“It’s good to recognize that one segment is recognizing the value of neighborhoods in the community, and doing something positive to help out,” said Raymond Lozano, executive director of Mexican Town Community Development Corporation.

Neighbors said the new community agreement comes after more than a year of discussions and community meetings.

Moving forward, the Ambassador Bridge will be working with Detroit to obtain city approvals and official approval by the Detroit City Council.

Watch Demond’s report on this below.