Detroit man’s driveway finally fixed months after contractor blocked it with curb

DETROIT – A Detroit man’s driveway has finally been fixed months after a contractor mistakenly built a curb in front of it, making it nearly impossible to enter.

The mistake stumped city leaders and left Larry Abbott unable to pull into his own driveway.

A city-hired contractor made the error over the summer while working on Terry Street. Instead of leveling off the end of Abbott’s driveway, the crew put a curb across it and left.

Abbott was shocked. He said he couldn’t get it fixed for months, so he called Help Me Hank.

Once Local 4 got involved and notified city officials that it needed to be fixed, crews were sent to the home to solve the problem.

The repair was finally made this week after months of Abbott battling with the city. His car can now safely enter the driveway.

