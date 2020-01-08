23ºF

Winter weather affecting your skin? What to do to solve the most common issues

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

DETROIT – Dry winter weather can wreak havoc on a person’s skin.

It can cause dandruff to flare up, blood vessels to spasm and more -- can you find a solution that makes you look and feel better?

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester recently sat down with a local dermatologist to find solutions for the most common skin problems.

Watch the full report above for inexpensive skincare tips.

