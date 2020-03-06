Art Van customers line up looking for sales, answers about warranties

WARREN, Mich. – After the major announcement that Art Van is closing its stores, customers are lining up at locations across Metro Detroit, looking for great sales or simply wanting answers about furniture and warranties.

Lines were out the doors at some locations. Right now, furniture is 15% off in the store. Many people who spoke to Help Me Hank left empty-handed but planned to return later for better deals.

The Art Van store in Canton Township was only letting in 10 people at a time.

Many people who had already placed orders before the announcement want refunds. Others want to know if their products will still be delivered.

If you have a warranty on your Art Van product, it’ll most likely be worthless. The customer service phone number is still busy as operators are simply overwhelmed.

The website is also having issues because of heavy traffic.

Some deals have already started, but if you really want to save big, you might want to wait. That does come with the risk that the item you want goes out of stock, though.

Customers who had previously placed orders told Local 4 they have since been canceled.

There’s still a lot of confusion surrounding the situation, but until it gets sorted out in court, there will continue to be more questions than answers.