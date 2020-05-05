Carnival cruise line hopes to resume operations in August: What to know

DETROIT – The cruise line industry has been rocked by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- but now plans are underway to get the ships out to see and fill them with paying customers.

At least one cruise line is working to get back to business. Carnival said it hopes to resume operations in August. They hope to sail from three ports: Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston, Texas. Eight ships will be available.

“We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests,” a spokesperson said. “Cruising will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations.”

David Fishman with Cadillac Travel said cruising will look different. Some tight public spaces, like casinos, may be closed. Crews will be brought on with one task -- cleaning the ship. And curfews may be enforced.

