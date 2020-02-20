Michigan couple back home after being stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – A couple is back in Michigan after coronavirus fears stranded them on a cruise ship for weeks.

Steve Muth, of Onsted, Michigan, and his wife landed at the Detroit Metro Airport on Wednesday night. They said they’re exhausted, but they’re also relieved to be back.

After being rejected by five countries, passengers onboard the Holland America cruise ship celebrated when they finally docked in Cambodia on Thursday. An 83-year-old woman allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus sometime after leaving the ship. The couple was quarantined on Holland America’s MS Westerdam.