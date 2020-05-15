Scammers already preying on the possibility of a second stimulus check

DETROIT – The debate in Washington continues over a possible second round of individual stimulus payments to American workers.

A new scam is popping up -- even before lawmakers decide if a new check is coming.

Millions of American have already received the stimulus check, helping many during these difficult financial times.

Just the talk of a second check in Washington is enough for scammers to make a move. A new round of emails popping up this week from scammers warning that if you don’t provide your personal information, you may not get a second check. This is a scam.

There has been no decision yet regarding the possibility of a second check.

If you have not received the original stimulus payment yet, the official IRS website is the only website providing updates or information on your status.

