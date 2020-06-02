88ºF

Help Me Hank

Stimulus check confusion: Payments arriving in new way -- don’t throw them in trash

Stimulus payments now arriving as debit cards

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Many Michiganders are confused about their stimulus payments because the way they’re arriving has changed. Make sure you don’t throw your money in the trash.

The electronic payments and checks have been replaced with what appears to be a debit card from the government.

It’s called the economic impact payment card, and it’s arriving at many homes across the country. Many residents are concerned because they think it’s part of a scam. But it’s not.

The cards are from “Money Network Cardholder Services,” which many people have heard heard of. That means the cards are often ending up in shredders, trash cans and recycling bins.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said people who lost their card or believe it was stolen should call Monday Network/MetaBank at 800-249-8100.

Cards can be deactivated so nobody else will use them.

