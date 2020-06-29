Metro Detroit’s economy takes another blow as COVID-19 concerns cancel Woodward Dream Cruise

DETROIT – The coronavirus (COVID-19) delivered another blow to the Metro Detroit economy Monday as concerns about the virus canceled the Woodward Dream Cruise.

Event organizers made the decision to cancel one of the area’s premier events due to COVID-19 concerns.

UPDATE -- June 29, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 63,497, Death toll now at 5,915

The Woodward Dream Cruise brings visitors from around the world -- visitors who spend money boosting the economy, which would be a major help to suburban cities such as Royal Oak that are struggling due to COVID-19.

There were reports that this year’s Dream Cruise would be scaled down. A note from Ferndale officials circulated last month and revealed Mustang Alley and other major events associated with the Dream Cruise would be canceled, but the event would go on.

That officially changed Monday.

“While we are deeply saddened by the tough decision to cancel the 26th annual Woodward Dream Cruise, we know it is in the greater public’s best interest to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Michael Lary, of the Dream Cruise. “We look forward to resuming the Dream Cruise in 2021 and making it a memorable and safe experience for all.”