Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Three people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported being at Fifth Avenue Royal Oak on June 19 during the evening, prior to the start of their symptoms.

The COVID-19 potential exposure was identified through case investigations conducted by the Oakland County Health Division.

The individuals reported crowded conditions at the establishment, which describes itself as catering to sports and entertainment patrons.

Fifth Avenue is located at 215 W. 5th Ave. in Royal Oak.

