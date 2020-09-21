Detroit offers to test for, fix lead paint problems in older homes for free

DETROIT – A new effort to get lead out of homes is underway in the city of Detroit, as officials are offering to test for and fix the problem for free.

Lead paint in older homes can cause serious issues for children. After seeing what unfolded in Flint, Detroit officials are working to ensure children aren’t being exposed to lead.

Detroit is working to help residents eliminate lead in homes, especially older ones, and will pay for the remediation in more than 450 houses.

Many residents are already taking advantage of the program, such as Cynthia Deleon, a mother of four children. She said she was worried for their safety.

