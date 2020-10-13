Amazon Prime day marks the new start of the holiday shopping season

DETROIT – If you’re looking for holiday shopping deals -- now is the time. Amazon kicked off two days of Prime Day deals and a slew of retailers are following suit with major discounts.

The days of waiting until Black Friday are over. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s and other retailers have said they will remain closed on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and the growth of online shopping.

The sales on Tuesday were big and internet traffic has been breaking records. Amazon Prime day started Tuesday morning and continues into Wednesday.

There are stores offering big online deals to compete including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and Hom Depot.

