63ºF

Help Me Hank

Amazon Prime day marks the new start of the holiday shopping season

Now is the time to be looking for deals

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Help Me Hank, Holiday, Holiday Shopping, Shopping, Consumer, News, Local, Deals, Shopping Deals, Holiday Shopping Deals, Amazon Prime

DETROIT – If you’re looking for holiday shopping deals -- now is the time. Amazon kicked off two days of Prime Day deals and a slew of retailers are following suit with major discounts.

READ: Amazon Prime Day starts today: Here are some of the best discounts

The days of waiting until Black Friday are over. Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Target, Kohl’s and other retailers have said they will remain closed on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and the growth of online shopping.

The sales on Tuesday were big and internet traffic has been breaking records. Amazon Prime day started Tuesday morning and continues into Wednesday.

There are stores offering big online deals to compete including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Kohls and Hom Depot.

Watch the video above for the full report

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: