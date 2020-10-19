Many Black Friday deals likely to be rolled out online before Thanksgiving

DETROIT – This year, Black Friday shopping in Michigan likely won’t look anything like it has in the past. Large crowds likely won’t be allowed in malls and stores because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Many of the deals will likely be rolled out online before Thanksgiving.

Walmart and Target both made news Monday with their plans for online shopping. This year, it’s all about the web.

In order to keep crowds in stores to a minimum, Walmart -- known for its Black Friday in-stare door busters -- is shifting online for the big sales.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s even,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online. We expect the Blake Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates.”

The company is planning to have three savings events in November, online and in stores.

Among the best deals will be a 42-inch UHD Roku television for $88, hotel-style bath towels for $5 and the Magic Bullet blender for $15.

