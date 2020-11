(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ford is recalling 375,000 Explorers due to a part that can break and lead to a crash.

The recall affects Explorers from model years 2013 through 2017.

Ford officials revealed the SUVs could have a fractured section of the rear suspension toe link. That can significantly diminish steering control and increase the risk of a crash.

The company is aware of 13 crashes and six injuries linked to the issue.

Dealers will complete an inspection and replace the part, if necessary, Ford said.