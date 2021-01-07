Glitches that could hold up delivery of your $600 stimulus payment

DETROIT – How you filed your tax return could impact how and when you receive your $600 stimulus payment.

There are some delays and also some new concerns that money may actually get deposited into the wrong account. There have been reports of that happening to a number of people across the country.

Some H&R Block customers are reporting issues. On Monday night, H&R Block posted on Facebook:

H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We processed millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are on their way. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block is ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and 1-866-353-1266 for Emerald Card. H&R Block

READ: IRS relaunches ‘Get My Payment’ tool to track $600 stimulus checks

Check the status of your stimulus payment

The IRS relaunched its “Get My Payment” tool.

The tool allows you to confirm if the IRS sent your stimulus payment.

According to the IRS, some people received their first stimulus payment in partial payments. If you received partial payments the application will only show the most recent.

It will also identify the form of payment you should expect to receive. The data is updated once per day overnight.

