Insurance marketplace reopens for those who lost health care during COVID pandemic

DETROIT – Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special sign-up opportunity geared to people needing coverage in the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet there are many questions and also concerns about what coverage will be available and at what cost to the user and taxpayers.

Madiha Tariq, MPH is the deputy director at ACCESS, the largest Arab American community nonprofit in the U.S. The Dearborn-based social services organization works to help people navigate the health care changes coming.

The goal is to get people signed up with the benefits they need.

Sources told Local 4 that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expected to hold a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act through healthcare.gov from Feb. 15-May 15.

This will allow those who have lost their insurance due to the pandemic to sign up for coverage.

“For President Biden, this is personal,” reads a statement from a White House spokesperson. “He believes that every American has a right to the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to affordable, quality health care.”

We know by looking at the unemployment numbers in Michigan that more than 1.5 million Michiganders are out of work, collecting unemployment and likely without health care.

