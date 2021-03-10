Rochester Hills man finally gets first COVID vaccine shots for older relatives after months of frustration

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Trying to get a COVID vaccine has been a frustrating process for many seniors and their families.

Brian Gallagher from Rochester Hills, was eligible to get the vaccine, but called Help Me Hank because he couldn’t get his elderly loved ones a vaccine appointment.

On Wednesday, after months of trying, his mother-in-law and aunt were able to get their first dose of the vaccine at the Rochester Hills Fire Department.

Watch the video above for the full report.

READ: Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Read more: