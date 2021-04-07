Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel weighs in on Flint water crisis

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint water case is moving forward even as former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and his team continue to insist the case should be dropped.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel hasn’t said much about the case, the investigation, or Snyder himself -- but in a new interview, she is shedding light on those topics.

She spoke with Local 4′s consumer investigator Hank Winchester. She was very cautious about talking about the criminal case.

Nessel said she’s focused on Flint and getting the settlement money to those who need it most. More than $600 million will go directly to those impacted by the water crisis, especially the children.

The criminal case is moving forward.

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder loses challenge to Flint water charges

A judge on Thursday rejected a request to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a former Michigan governor in the Flint water scandal.

Lawyers for Rick Snyder said he worked in Ingham County, not Genesee County, so the indictment from a one-person grand jury was returned in the wrong place. But Judge William Crawford II said prosecutors have flexibility about where to pursue a case.

If the former Republican governor goes to trial, a jury will be asked to determine if charges of willful neglect of duty occurred in the boundaries of Flint and Genesee County, Crawford said.

