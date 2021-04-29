Lengthy mail delays still impact Metro Detroit

DETROIT – People across Metro Detroit continue to have problems with their local post office.

It’s been a problem for months and it doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.

READ: Metro Detroit still experiencing lengthy mail delays

From cities to suburbs, thousands are impacted.

When asked directly about what’s causing the delays and how they are being fixed, the United States Postal Service issued the following statement:

We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced by customers in the Detroit area. We are utilizing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. USPS

Sources told Local 4 that the issues -- temporary positions not being filled, extra mail to deliver and staff battling COVID-related problems -- are not being addressed or resolved at all.

Residents can visit the official United States Postal Service website to report the problem or head into a local post office to file a report. You should document everything and speak with your neighbors to see if they’re having similar issues.