Lengthy mail delays still impact Metro Detroit

USPS gives non-answer to question regarding what they plan to do to resolve issues

Hank Winchester
, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – People across Metro Detroit continue to have problems with their local post office.

It’s been a problem for months and it doesn’t look like it will change anytime soon.

From cities to suburbs, thousands are impacted.

When asked directly about what’s causing the delays and how they are being fixed, the United States Postal Service issued the following statement:

Sources told Local 4 that the issues -- temporary positions not being filled, extra mail to deliver and staff battling COVID-related problems -- are not being addressed or resolved at all.

Residents can visit the official United States Postal Service website to report the problem or head into a local post office to file a report. You should document everything and speak with your neighbors to see if they’re having similar issues.

