DETROIT – Slow or nonexistent mail delivery has been a problem for months in Metro Detroit.

Residents went to a USPS location on Joy Road on Detroit’s west side to find out why they couldn’t get their mail.

Many people are frustrated and angry over the delays. Local 4′s Hank Winchester has been investigating the issue in Metro Detroit for months.

We apologize for any inconvenience that may be experienced by customers in the Detroit area. Some Detroit customers may receive mail every other day as we match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis. Elizabeth Najduch, USPS Strategic Communications

